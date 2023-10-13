Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mysuru man held for forging minister’s signature

The letter was also sent to the minister’s office. When the minister’s secretary cross-checked, he found the letter to be fake.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 21:36 IST

Follow Us

The Vidhana Soudha police have arrested a man for allegedly forging the signature of Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on a fake letterhead, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested is Mahadeva, a resident of Varuna in Mysuru taluk. Police said Mahadeva had forged the signature on a letterhead resembling an official one from the minister’s office and had directed it to the officials of Bhovi Development Board and Karnataka Adi Jambava Development Board. “The letter asked for loans to be sanctioned to some members of the two communities,” police said.

The letter was also sent to the minister’s office. When the minister’s secretary cross-checked, he found the letter to be fake.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 October 2023, 21:36 IST)
KarnatakaMysuruH C Mahadevappa

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT