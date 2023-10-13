Mysuru man held for forging minister’s signature

The Vidhana Soudha police have arrested a man for allegedly forging the signature of Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on a fake letterhead, officials said on Thursday.
The arrested is Mahadeva, a resident of Varuna in Mysuru taluk. Police said Mahadeva had forged the signature on a letterhead resembling an official one from the minister’s office and had directed it to the officials of Bhovi Development Board and Karnataka Adi Jambava Development Board. “The letter asked for loans to be sanctioned to some members of the two communities,” police said.
The letter was also sent to the minister’s office. When the minister’s secretary cross-checked, he found the letter to be fake.