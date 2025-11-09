<p>Gundlupet-Chamarajanagar: A forest watcher was injured during a combing operation in Omkar range of Yediyala sub division of Bandipur Tiger Reserve at Yadavanahalli in Gundupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Saturday. </p>.<p>Bangaaru is the injured watcher. He has suffered injuries on his hand, neck and head. After first aid at the Begur Community health centre, he has been shifted to hospital in Mysuru for higher treatment. Followed by a complaint, a team of the Forest department personnel had taken a combing operation to rescue a leopard which had killed the sheep of shepherd Jogaiah.</p>