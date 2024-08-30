Narayanaswamy got 'supari' from BJP, RSS to tarnish image of Mallikarjun Kharge: Karnataka leader Narendra

“Narayanaswamy enjoyed all power and benefits in the Congress. Mallikarjun Kharge provided him all opportunities and benefits, to grow as a leader. Now, Narayanaswamy is kicking the same ladder which catapulted him to top. He should remember that the BJP and RSS uses him to carry their old trousers (chaddis) on his head (in reference to a protest by Narayanaswamy, when he carried some shorts in a box),” Narendra said.

Mysuru district Congress (rural) president B J Vijaykumar said Kharge entered politics through fight for the rights of labourers in 1969, and has grown into a towering leader, with integrity.

"Kharge has won 12 elections so far, and has served the nation and people in various capacities, over the past 56 years, without a black mark. Siddartha Vihara Trust has built one of the best and biggest Bhudda Vihara in Kalaburgi. It is managing numerous educational, social and cultural institutions in Kalaburgi, Bengaluru and other places. doing yeoman service to the people of Karnataka. Thus, there is no illegality in the allotment of CA site to the trust,” Vijaykumar said.

Demands to seize sites allotted to Chalavadi

Mysuru district Congress (rural) president B J Vijaykumar demanded the Karnataka government seize the industrial site allotted to Narayanaswamy by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in Hebal Industrial Area, in Mysuru city.

He said, criminal cases should be filed against Narayanaswamy, who got similar KIADB sites, for establishing industries in Tubinakere of Mandya and Hoskote of Bengaluru. “He used reservation and benefits, available for SCs, including industrial sites, for establishing industries. He entered into partnership for the industries and then sold the sites, for higher monetary benefits. Thus, the sites should be seized and criminal case be filed against Narayanaswamy,” Vijaykumar said.

“Narayanaswamy got allotment of 2.8 acre of land of KIADB in 2006 itself, for his Brindavana Tech Industry. But, he applied for a sale deed, only in 2022, when Murugesh Nirani of the BJP was Industries Minister. Then also, his plea was rejected citing delay and irregularities. It should not be registered in the name of Narayanaswamy, as the KIADB is mandated to withdraw the sites, if the allottee does not implement the project intended, within a span of two years. From tech industry, Narayanaswamy changed the purpose of the site to garbage processing. The site now only has a shed. So, the land should be re-allotted to some other beneficiary, who can make good use of it,” Vijaykumar said.