NGT notice to state over forest encroachment

The NGT has issued notice to Karnataka government seeking reply on large-scale forest encroachment.
The principal bench of NGT, headed by Prakash Shrivastava, took suo motu cognisance of a news report about forest land encroachment.
The media report quoting Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said about 2 lakh acres of forest land has been encroached and that there is a need to remove big encroachments on forest around Bengaluru and other cities.
While population of wild animals is increasing, forest area has more or less remained unchanged resulting in man-animal conflict, it said. “Forest minister of Karnataka has directed officials to remove encroachment on forest land,” the NGT said.
The news item raises issues pertaining to compliance with environmental norms, the NGT said, while issuing notice to principal secretary, environment & forest department, Karnataka, principal chief conservator of forests, Karnataka forest department and chief wildlife warden.
(Published 26 February 2024, 04:16 IST)