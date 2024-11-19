Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

None from BJP contacted me nor made monetary offers: Congress MLA Thammaiah

'I am a loyal Congress MLA. I don’t know why MLA Ganiga Ravi mentioned my name or what he meant,' clarified Karnataka Congress MLA H D Thammaiah.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 01:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 01:53 IST
BJPCongressKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us