None from BJP contacted me nor made monetary offers: Congress MLA Thammaiah

<p>Chikkamagaluru: "Nobody from the BJP has contacted me, and no one has offered me any monetary offers to switch parties," clarified Congress MLA H D Thammaiah.</p><p>Responding to MLA Ganiga Ravi 's allegation that "the BJP has offered Rs 100 crore to Thammaiah, he said, "The people have elected us to run the government for five years under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The government will continue accordingly."</p><p>"I am a loyal Congress MLA. I don’t know why MLA Ganiga Ravi mentioned my name or what he meant. You should ask him. I was with the BJP for 18 years earlier. BJP members speak to me cordially when we meet, but no one has ever suggested that I join the BJP," he added.</p>