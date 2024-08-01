People living in vulnerable areas should be forcibly relocated: Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

"If people go fishing or engage in fun when the river is in spate, they need to experience the law's strictness. People should not forget that they also have the responsibility to protect their own lives. Therefore, some stringent measures will be implemented from now onwards," he stated.

Stating that the Wayanad mishap is a warning bell to us, he said "Kodagu experienced a similar incident in 2018 which continues in Wayanad now. There are limitations for the patience of nature. We are inviting threats by conversion of land all over. People should not cross their limits. If all the governments fail to save nature, the future is in danger."

Geological Survey of India (GSI) has already given information on the possible landslide prone/vulnerable areas in the state, which will be sent to respective deputy commissioners. Precautionary measures will be taken based on their proposal. Rs 100 crore will be utilised during the year to take preventive measures to check landslides and Rs 200 crore will be utilised next year, said the Minister.

"If the Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and H D Kumaraswamy attempt to misuse the Governor's office to topple the state government, then we will approach the court," he said to a query .