PETA asks Karnataka High Court to halt Kambala race in Bengaluru, says it is 'cruel' to animals

<p>People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Monday urged Karnataka Hight Court to halt Kambala race in Bengaluru, as <a href="https://www.barandbench.com/news/peta-urges-karnataka-high-court-halt-kambala-race-in-bengaluru">reported</a> by <em>Bar and Bench</em>. </p>.<p>Kambala is a bullock race event that is scheduled to happen in Bengaluru on October 25. </p><p>The PIL was mentioned for hearing before Bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind by Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa.</p><p>Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa said that the event is very "cruel" to animals.</p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>