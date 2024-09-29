Priyank Kharge demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation in Electoral Bonds case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after a case was registered against her in Bengaluru, following a court direction for allegedly extorting money through now scrapped electroal bonds.

He alleged that companies which incurred huge losses have made significant donations to the BJP through the Electoral Bond scheme and the court found valid grounds to direct the police to register an FIR against Sitharaman and others.

“If you have morality, then drive out former BJP Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra who is the BJP state president. Expel Nirmala Sitharaman, (leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly) R Ashoka and BJP MLA Munirathna,” Kharge said in a press conference.