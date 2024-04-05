Removal of encroachment on govt land: Karnataka HC issues notice to govt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ordered a notice to the state government regarding a PIL seeking removal of unauthorised occupation from government land in Jigani, Anekal taluk.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice Krishna S Dixit also ordered notice to one T Krishna, a resident of Jigani.
The petition was filed by TN Sampangirama Reddy and five others, all residents of Thirupalya.
They stated that out of 8 acres of government land at Thirupalya village, 3 acres 20 guntas were set aside for a primary health centre and another two acres for KPTCL and a public road.
According to the petitioners, due to the inability of the authorities, T Krishna encroached upon two acres of the government land and even constructed a school building there.
They said that the tahasildar had issued a notice to the encroacher in 2011. However, when no further action was initiated, the encroacher approached the civil court and was granted a temporary injunction against the authorities.
According to the petitioners, a four-storey school building has already come up on the government land without permission from the authorities. They further said that the encroacher is planning to build an additional floor.
According to the petitioners, their repeated efforts by way of representations to the authorities concerned for action have not yielded any results.
(Published 04 April 2024, 23:19 IST)