Resident doctors warn of strike over stipend hike in Karnataka

The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) has warned the government of going on a strike over not considering their request to hike the stipend.
In a press release, the Association said that it would soon start a protest against the prolonged silence of the state government on their stipend hike proposal. A press release issued by the Association said that no steps had been taken to hike their stipend despite submitting several memoranda to the authorities concerned. “This has left resident doctors in financial, professional and personal stress, significantly impacting patient care,” the press release read.
The members of the Association said the their stipend is less than what they deserve despite working for 24 to 48 hours without breaks. “Some neighboring states hike stipend every year and some once every three years. Compared to other states, the stipend we get in Karnataka is very less. The fee charged for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses is also high in Karnataka,” the Association members stated in the press release.
As explained by the Association, the Karnataka government increased stipend in 2020. Though the Association has not mentioned the protest dates, it demanded swift action from the government to prevent inconveniences for the public at the hospitals. “We regret any inconvenience to patients but believe this protest is necessary to ensure our voice is heard. We hope this prompts immediate action from the authorities,” the Association said in the press release.
Published 19 July 2024, 22:36 IST