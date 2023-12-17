Residential school children made to clean 'septic tank' in Karnataka's Kolar district

Kolar: A shocking incident of schoolchildren being made to get down into and clean a septic tank has been reported from the Morarji Desai residential school at Yeluvanahalli in Malur taluk of the district.
While officials concerned claimed it was just a toilet chamber and the exercise was part of a cleanliness mission, a school teacher confirmed that it was indeed a septic tank.
Parents have expressed outrage over the incident, saying it was despicable, even if the students were made to clean a toilet chamber.
The five to six students (in classes 7 to 9) who were made to do the job, in the presence of the principal and a teacher, are reportedly from the Scheduled Castes.
DH is in possession of pictures and a video, secretly shot by a teacher, in which the children narrate their ordeal.
“Some of us went down into the pit and filled buckets with the waste, while other students poured water from the top. We are tortured daily at the residential school,” the students said. Nagarathna, officer of the district child protection unit, said she was collecting details over the incident from those concerned.