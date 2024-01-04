Restoration on the right track

History lovers and heritage enthusiasts around Bengaluru have reason to cheer as three colonial-era railway stations in the city's vicinity have been renovated, with another to soon follow suit.

The venture is part of a drive by the city’s division of the South Western Railway (SWR) and the Bengaluru chapter of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) to renovate several heritage stations. Under phase 1, four stations — Doddajala, Devanahalli, Avatihalli and Nandi Halt — situated along the Bengaluru-Chikkaballapur railway line, were chosen for the renovation. While work has been completed at the first three stations, the Nandi Halt station is expected to be ready in a few months.

As the station buildings are over 100 years old and dilapidated due to wear and tear, the SWR decided to renovate them, with a focus on retaining the architectural style without damaging the originality of the structures. The stations at Doddajala, Devanahalli and Avatihalli reflect a blend of colonial and vernacular architecture and are extremely similar.