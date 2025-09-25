<p>Bengaluru: A wave of profound grief swept across the State and the literary world as thousands gathered in Bengaluru on Thursday to pay their last respects to celebrated novelist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/s-l-bhyrappa-well-known-kannada-novelist-passes-away-3741227">S L Bhyrappa</a>, whose mortal remains were kept for public viewing at the Ravindra Kalakshetra from 8 am. </p><p>The gathering saw his fans and admirers queuing up for a final glimpse. The mortal remains will be taken to Mysuru, the city where the author worked and spent much of his life, where further arrangements for public viewing have been made before the cremation, scheduled for Friday afternoon.</p>.End of an era! S L Bhyrappa dies at 91; Kannada literary world mourns celebrity novelist's demise . <p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, addressing the media after offering his tributes, said the Kannada literary world had become "poor" with Bhyrappa's passing. "We will plan a memorial for him in Mysuru, as Mysuru was where he worked and spent his life," Siddaramaiah stated, adding, "I wish he had been given the Jnanpith Award. I pray for his soul and may his family members have strength."</p>.S L Bhyrappa: A look into the novelist's philanthropy, politics, and upcoming memorial.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he would discuss the construction of the memorial with the Chief Minister. "The decision to build a memorial is not mine alone. It will have to be discussed and decided at the government level," Shivakumar said, advocating that Bhyrappa's memorial "should also be built like the memorials for artists and writers". He hailed the late novelist as a writer who "made an international name and was the one who upheld culture and guided society."</p><p>Earlier, BJP State president B Y Vijayendra, after offering his tribute to the writer, said a memorial should be constructed for the literary icon.</p>