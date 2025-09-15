<p>Bengaluru: Ahead of the public hearing for the much-opposed power project in the Sharavathi Lion Tailed Macaque (LTM) sanctuary, activists have called out the state government for denial of the existence of four historical monuments listed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the project site.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) pumped storage project seeks to generate power by pumping water from Talakalale reservoir (upstream) and Gerusoppa reservoir (downstream). </p><p>The project requires 133.81 acres forest and involves felling of 16,041 trees. The public hearing is slated for the project in Shivamogga on Tuesday and in Uttara Kannada on Thursday.</p>.Sharavathi power project: Activists flag violation of compensatory afforestation rules.<p>Shivamogga-based history enthusiast Ajay Kumar B S, however, wrote to the government noting that the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) deliberately overlooks the existence of the monuments. The 16th century monuments are the legacy of Rani Chennabhairadevi who ruled from 1552 to 1606 from her capital Gerusoppa. </p><p>“She is the longest reigning queen in Indian history. She also fought the Portuguese who gave her the title ‘Rainha de Pimenta’ that translates into ‘The Queen of Pepper’ as her kingdom was known for exporting spices to European and Arab countries,” he said.</p>.<p>He said the maps provided by KPCL situates the project in the forests that were once part of the Gerusoppa kingdom.</p>.<p>There are four protected monuments listed by the ASI in the area. Chaturmukh Basadi, Vardhaman Swami Temple, inscriptions and Virbhadra Temple. “These matters should have been covered by the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report, which essentially denies the existence of the monuments. The KPCL cannot go ahead with the project this way,” Kumar said, in a letter written to the senior officers of the Forest Department.</p>.<p>Interestingly, the KPCL has responded with ‘no’ to the question raised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on if the project has “any impact on anthropological or archaeological sites or any important site featuring in the vicinity of the proposed site”.</p>