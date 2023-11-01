Shiv Sena activists prevented from entering Karnataka border district

Belagavi: District Police prevented entry of Shiva Sena near district borders at Kognoli check post in Nippani taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway while they were on their way towards Belagavi for participating in the black day event of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on Wednesday.
MES observes Karnataka Rajyotsava as black day opposing merger of Marathi speaking areas in the state.
District Police have established check posts along the borders to prevent entry of political activists in the MES event with it posing threat to law and order.
Sena Kolhapur district president Vijay Devane and 25 to 30 Sena activists were stopped at the border from entering Belagavi and handed over to Kolhapur Police.