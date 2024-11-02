Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah warns of action against ‘traitors’ humiliating Kannada on social media

<p>Bengaluru: Championing the Kannada cause at the 69th Rajyotsava programme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday termed people humiliating Kannada and Kannadigas on social media, as “traitors” and warned of strict action against them.</p>.<p>“Of late, there has been a tendency to humiliate Kannada and Kannadigas on social media. They are traitors and the government will take strict action against them,” he said. Siddaramaiah anchored his speech on Kannada pride and emphasised the need to teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas. </p>.<p>“We will never ask you not to learn other languages. Learn them and build your literary knowledge. But don’t forget Kannada. Instead of speaking to non-Kannadigas in other languages, we must teach them Kannada.”</p>.<p>“All of us, those born and living here, should become Kannadigas. We don’t need linguistic chauvinism as in some other states but pride is important. We need pride to build the language,” Siddaramaiah added.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi to look at BJP's 'disastrous legacy' in the state.<p><strong>‘Injustice to state’</strong></p>.<p>The chief minister launched a scathing attack on the Centre for “injustice” to Karnataka in tax devolution. “We pay over Rs 4 lakh crore as tax but only get back Rs 55,000-60,000 crore,” he said, adding that it was equivalent to getting merely 14-15 paisa for each rupee paid.</p>.<p>“We are part of the federal system but that doesn’t mean we will suffer injustice. Just because a cow is milking, you cannot rob it of all the milk. Some should be left for the calf too.”</p>.<p>The chief minister urged the parliamentarians from the state to fight for Karnataka for justice. </p>.<p>Recalling that Kannada has a history of 2,000 years, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Kannada culture is thriving in all places where Kannadigas have gone. </p>.<p>“Kannada is developing at lightning speed. Youths and students have added great strength to the country. You are the country’s treasure. The entire world is looking at you. Just the way you take care of your parents, you must also strive to ensure that this land, language and culture are taken care of.”</p>.<p>School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh were present. The programme was organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy.</p>