Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah warns of action against ‘traitors’ humiliating Kannada on social media

'Of late, there has been a tendency to humiliate Kannada and Kannadigas on social media. They are traitors and the government will take strict action against them,' he said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 01:08 IST

Comments
Published 02 November 2024, 01:08 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahSocial mediaKannadaKannadigas

