Social and Educational survey: 27 lakh houses enumerated across Karnataka after first week

A total of as 12.73 lakh houses were enumerated on Sunday. The survey, scheduled from September 22 to October 07, began slowly due to technical glitches and administrative hassles.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 21:42 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 21:42 IST
