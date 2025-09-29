Social and Educational survey: 27 lakh houses enumerated across Karnataka after first week

<p>Bengaluru: As many as 27.27 lakh households were enumerated across the state after one week of the ongoing Social and Educational survey (popularly called caste census).</p>.<p>A total of as 12.73 lakh houses were enumerated on Sunday. The survey, scheduled from September 22 to October 07, began slowly due to technical glitches and administrative hassles. Only 4.68 lakh households were enumerated at the end of five days.</p>.<p>However, it picked pace after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with deputy commissioners and Zilla Panchayat chief executive officers of respective districts. As a result, the survey achieved nearly 20 lakh enumerations on Friday and Saturday. </p>.Boycott or selective participation: Lack of clarity clouds BJP's stance on Karnataka caste survey.<p>According to sources in the Backward Classes Commission, the enumeration picked up as technical problems had been fixed, and more enumerators had entered the field.</p>.<p>There are 1.43 crore families in the state. Thus, the survey will have to cover nearly 1.16 crore families in the remaining nine days. </p>.<p>The ongoing exercise is the second socio-educational survey to be undertaken in the state. In 2015, during Siddaramaiah’s first term as chief minister, the H Kantharaj-led Backward Classes Commission had conducted a similar survey. The report submitted by the Jayaprakash Hegde-led commission based on the 2015 survey was set aside by the state government in June 2025.</p>