Stories inscribed on hero stones

What was intriguing about the smaller stone in which only the upper panel is visible, is that it depicted a woman with her braid flying in the air, worshipping Shivalinga. In the larger one with two visible panels, the bottom panel depicts the hero seated in a palanquin being lifted towards heaven by two apsaras and the top panel shows the hero worshipping Shivalinga. On a higher platform are a broken Nandi and an eroded Ganesha, while on the other side of the steps is a slab with the faint image of Hanuman. In front of Ganesha are five Nagarakallu — the snake gods.