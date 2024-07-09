Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav and wife visit Udupi temple

Udupi (Karnataka): Team India’s hard hitter Suryakumar Yadav and wife Divisha Shetty visited Kapu Marigudi temple in Udupi district on Tuesday and offered a special puja on winning the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Yadav and Shetty, who arrived in Mangaluru on Monday, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary by cutting a cake at the airport.

According to the temple officials, Shetty, who is originally from the coastal area of Dakshina Kannada district, had taken a vow to visit Kapu Marigudi temple with her husband if India wins the T20 World Cup.

They said she offered jasmine flower garlands to goddess Kapu Mariyamma and sought blessings for her family.