The glimpse of a steeple

<p>Ever heard of a floating church? Well, it is just as mysterious, in its own ways, as it sounds. Shettihalli church, also called the ‘Rosary church’, is situated near the quaint little village of Shettihalli in Hassan district. The ancient church and its ruins stand amid calm and serene surroundings, exuding almost an eerie presence. Due to its unusual submerged appearance, it has earned the title of the ‘floating church’ or the ‘submerged church’.</p>.<p>Shettihalli church was built in the 1860s by French missionaries in India, for wealthy British estate owners. It is set on the banks of the Hemavathi river, a tributary of the Cauvery. The Roman Catholic church served as a place of worship and congregation for the British who lived nearby during the colonial reign. The building is a stunning structure built in the Gothic style, which was popular back then. </p>.<p>In 1960, when the government constructed a dam and reservoir on the Hemavathi river, it led to the submerging of the church and the neighbouring areas. It is said that there were about 2,000 families living around Shettihalli in the past. However, after the construction of the reservoir, the entire village started to be submerged, because of which, it was evacuated and hence abandoned. </p>.<p>Ever since then, depending upon the time of the year, the church and its remains can be found in different levels of submersion. Over the years, only a few elements of the once magnificent church have stood the test of time and forces of nature.</p>.<p><strong>A monsoon visit</strong> </p>.<p>Driving on the national highway in Hassan, the moment we made a detour towards Shettihalli village, the landscape changed dramatically. In the seam of lush greenery and enormous stretches of fields, Google Maps led us to our destination. Isolated in location and partly drowned in water from all directions, the church and its ruins laid out an eye-catching vision, even from a distance. We could not go close to the structure because the region was semi-flooded. </p>.<p>What can be seen, at present, is merely a skeletal framework with roofless dilapidated remnants, where water pours from above when it rains and waves wade against the greyish brown moss-covered walls. With a vast expanse of the river on one side and green hills beyond, it seems like the ruins of the church are afloat on water. From far, it might look like a ship or even like a small island. </p>.<p>The church can also be seen from a bridge built on the Hemavathi reservoir, although from a distance. Tourists visiting the Hemavathi reservoir, commonly known as the Gorur dam, can hire a coracle boat ride for a brief excursion in water to explore the remains of the church. </p>.<p>To follow through, one has to visit Shettihalli church twice: Once during the monsoon, as mentioned. And then again during summer, when the backwaters have receded and the ruins of the church are fully visible. </p>.<p>This unique place is hauntingly beautiful and picturesque, serving as a quiet tourist attraction. After being featured in social media videos, the Shettihalli church has been gaining popularity in recent years. Due to its intriguing ambience, the spot has been chosen for filming movies as well. </p>.<p>In fact, Shettihalli church is a classic reminder of the possibility of discovering beauty in ruins. </p>