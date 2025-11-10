Menu
Tigress, three cubs rescued at Kallahalli, under Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Eshwar Khandre

The rescued tigress and its cubs are under the supervision of veterinarians. Khandre mentioned that the operations are continuing to monitor the tigers roaming outside forest areas.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 13:21 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 13:21 IST
