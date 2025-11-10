Tigress, three cubs rescued at Kallahalli, under Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Eshwar Khandre

<p>Mysuru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has stated that a five-year-old tigress, which reportedly attacked domestic animals, by coming out of the forest, and its three cubs have been rescued by the Forest department officials.</p><p>In a press note, the minister has explained that the officials have confirmed that the tigress, rescued near Kallahalli under Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR), in Gundlupet taluk, of Chamarajanagar district, along with its three cubs, had entered human habitats and had attacked several domestic animals. </p><p>Thus, an operation was launched to rescue it, following complaints by farmers about attacks on their cattle. Kallahalli is 15 km away from Bandipur.</p>.Karnataka: Tigress rescued in Nanjangud taluk.<p>Currently, the rescued tigress and its cubs are under the supervision of veterinarians. Khandre has mentioned that the operations are continuing to monitor the tigers roaming outside forest areas. </p><p>Recently, following repeated incidents of tigers appearing in human habitats, on the fringes of Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves, and attacks on people and domestic animals, orders were issued to identify and rescue such tigers.</p><p>Officials said, the tigress and its cubs were rescued at 6 am on Monday. “The tigress is four to five years old and her cubs are three to four months old. That tiger is still elusive. However, the tiger which killed a farmer on Friday (November 7) and also suspected to have killed another farmer on October 31 in Sargur taluk was rescued on Saturday. The operation to rescue the tigress which killed a farmer on October 26 and a cub of the tigress which attacked and injured a farmer on October 16 in the same Sargur taluk, is still underway,” officials said.</p>