Two separate protests by BJP leaders create quite a stir among cadre

<p>Bengaluru: BJP workers in the state are in a dilemma on whether they should take part in the 'official' party protest over the Waqf land issue or the parallel protest led by Basanagoda Patil Yatnal. </p>.<p>Several district unit presidents and important office- bearers of the districts took part in the party's state-level Sanghatana Parva workshop organised at the state headquarters here. A section of the district unit presidents demanded that state unit president B Y Vijayendra give them a clear picture about whether they should take part in the parallel protest or not. </p>.<p>"Yatnal has neither been expelled nor suspended and if he comes to the district, should we receive him or not? He is leading protests in our districts and some of our leaders are joining the protests. Should we take action on them or not? If we take or recommend action, the district president becomes a villain at the local level. Either you sort this out or allow leaders to go in a delegation to Delhi to meet the party high command and explain everything to them," sources quoting the district presidents told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>"Lower rung leaders do not necessarily belong to either camp, but they always want to be on the right side of every prominent leader and maintain a neutral position," one leader said. Vijayendra said he made all efforts to win over his detractors in the last one year, but in vain. "I tried to meet them personally, but somehow it did not happen," he said.</p>.<p>The state BJP chief said he would meet the party's central leaders in Delhi once the parliament session is over and explain to them the happenings here. </p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka told reporters that the Waqf controversy was no more BJP's issue alone and had taken the shape of a people's struggle. Farmers' bodies, Hindu organisations and other outfits are taking part, he said. </p>.<p>"I welcome whoever is taking part in the people's struggle," he responded to a question, without taking Yatnal's name. </p>.<p>Inside the Vidhana Soudha, all leaders will raise the Waqf issue unitedly, Ashoka said. </p>.<p>Senior leader C T Ravi said anyone could take part in the people's struggle, but it would be better if leaders unitedly fight for the cause.</p>