Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two separate protests by BJP leaders create quite a stir among cadre

A section of the district unit presidents demanded that state unit president B Y Vijayendra give them a clear picture about whether they should take part in the parallel protest or not.
Noorul Hassan
Last Updated : 27 November 2024, 02:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2024, 02:31 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us