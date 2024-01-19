Udupi Paryaya: A 'change of guard' ceremony that's a constant in 'changing times

A grand cultural pageantry marked the biennial ‘change of guard’ ceremony, the Paryaya Mahotsava, here on Wednesday night.
The administration of the Krishna temple passed on from the Krishnapura mutt to Puthige mutt.
The procession, showcasing the local culture and tradition, covered a distance of 2-3 km from Jodukatte to car street. It marked the beginning of the ‘Nada Habba’ celebrations.
Thousands lined either side of the procession route to catch a glimpse of the tableaux and cultural troupes.
A golden palanquin carried the idol of Upendra Vittala, the ‘pattada devaru’ or the main deity of the incoming Puttige mutt. This was followed by the palanquins carrying senior seer Sugunendra Theertha Swami and junior seer Sushreendra Theertha Swami of Puthige mutt. The entire city glowed with coloruful lights.
Earlier, both seers took a holy dip in the ‘Dandatheertha’ at Kaup in the early hours.
The tableaux comprised those on the Mahabharata, the Gita, Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu, Dhruva, Narsimhavatara, saints Madhwacharya and Vadiraja, band sets, besides groups of devotees from Vrindavan and New Jersey in the US.
Artistes attired in ‘huli vesha’ performing the tiger dance and in costumes of gods and goddesses entertained the onlookers.
A special band from Tamil Nadu, besides tableaux by Jal Jeevan Mission, agriculture department and Swachch Bharat mission also formed part of the procession.
After praying at ‘Kanakana Kindi,’ the senior and junior pontiffs of Puthige mutt visited the ancient temples of Anantheshwara and Chandramouleshwara, before entering the Krishna temple. The administrators of the temple and devotees welcomed the seers at the entrance.