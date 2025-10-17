Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Vote deletion scam: SIT team inspects houses of BJP leaders in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Few documents dumped in lake head of team's visit.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 15:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Police personnel deployed outside former MLA and BJP leader Subhas Guttedar's house during inspection from SIT sleuths in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Police personnel deployed outside former MLA and BJP leader Subhas Guttedar's house during inspection from SIT sleuths in Kalaburagi on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 15:56 IST
KalaburagiSpecial Investigation Team

Follow us on :

Follow Us