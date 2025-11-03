Watery grave for four students in Mandya canal

<p>Srirangapatna, Mandya district: The bodies of three students, who were washed away in the Ramaswamy canal near Mandyakoppalu in Mandya district on Saturday, were retrieved on Sunday. A girl who did not respond to treatment, died in the hospital.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Saturday, when six students of Shanthinagar, Mysuru, had got into the canal, and were washed away. Locals had rescued three students, of whom one girl died.</p>.<p>A 15-member group, studying at the Madarasa in Shantinagar had come on a trip on Saturday. Six students went to Cauvery river to wash the vessels and clothes, when Mohammed Ghouse fell into the canal near the river. The others, got into the canal to rescue him and drowned, Arakere police said.</p>.Four students drown in canal in Karnataka's Srirangapatna.<p>The bodies of Tabreen (13) and Afreen (13) were found at a distance of 20 kilometres, near Sosale, in T Narsipur taluk. The body of Ume Hani (14), was found one kilometre from the canal. Ayesha, who was rescued on Saturday, failed to respond to the treatment and died in a hospital in Mysuru. Albia and Mohammed Ghouse have been rescued, police said.</p>.<p>MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Deputy Commissioner Kumara, Additional SP Thimmaiah visited the spot on Sunday. Arakere Police Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar said that caution boards have been installed near the river bank and canal. But, some neglect them and lose their lives, he said.</p>