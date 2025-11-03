Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Watery grave for four students in Mandya canal

The incident occurred on Saturday, when six students of Shanthinagar, Mysuru, had got into the canal, and were washed away.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 22:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 22:05 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMandyaDrown

Follow us on :

Follow Us