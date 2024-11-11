Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Woman ends life by suicide from fourth floor of Lady Goschen Hospital after losing newborn baby

The deceased is Ranjitha. She was scheduled for discharge on Monday.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 09:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 09:07 IST
KarnatakaSuicideMangaluruLady Goschen Hospital

Follow us on :

Follow Us