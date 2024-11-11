Woman ends life by suicide from fourth floor of Lady Goschen Hospital after losing newborn baby

<p>Mangaluru: A 28-year-old woman, who recently delivered and lost her newborn ended her life by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor window of the hospital's luggage room on Monday.</p><p>The deceased is Ranjitha. She was scheduled for discharge on Monday.</p><p>Government Lady Goschen Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Durgaparasad M R told DH that she was referred to Lady Goschen Hospital from a hospital in Karkala on October 24. </p><p>Ranjitha’s was a high risk pregnancy case with hypertension and diabetes. At the time of admission, she was 27 weeks pregnant. Looking at her health condition, doctors decided to perform a C-section on October 30. As the baby girl was premature and weighed only 960 grams, the baby was shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. However, due to being underweight, the baby passed away on November 3. </p><p>The mother continued to be under hospital care. Though the hospital had planned to discharge her on November 9, she had requested the doctor to allow her to stay back for two more days. On Monday, the discharge card was ready and the family had even made arrangements to take her home.<br>"The woman allegedly went to the luggage room from the post-operative ward in the morning. She climbed the cot that was placed at the luggage room for the patients' attendees to reach the window and jumped from the window. A patient’s attendee tried to save her. But all their attempts went in vain. Following the fall, she suffered serious injuries. Immediately, she was rushed to Government Wenlock Hospital in an ambulance where doctors who examined her declared her dead,” said Dr Durgaprasad.</p><p>The investigation is on. A post mortem will be conducted. Tahsildar’s inquest is also needed. The reason for extreme step to end her life is yet to be ascertained.</p>