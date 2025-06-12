<p>Gokak (Belagavi): An elderly woman was killed on the spot after a house collapsed due to rains at Chikkananadi village in Gokak taluk on Thursday evening. </p><p>Deceased has been identified as Fakiravva Laxman Haveri (65) resident of Chikkanandi. She came under the rubble of the house which collapsed and died.</p>.Building collapses after massive fire at factory triggers blast in Delhi's Bawana; no one injured.<p>A buffalo was killed on the spot in lighting strike at Dundanatti village in Gokak taluk. </p><p>Tahsildar Mohan Bhasme informed that compensation for the next kin of the elderly woman killed and farmer whose buffalo was killed in lighting strike will be given in 24 hours.</p>