Woman threatened to vacate house for allegedly encroaching Wakf property

<p>Kushalnagar: In a recent incident that took place in Mullusoge village, unidentified individuals threatened a Kodava woman, claiming that she had encroached upon Wakf property and built a house, demanding her to immediately vacate the premises.</p><p>The woman, Puchimada Renuka Uttappa, a resident of Mullusoge village, has filed a complaint regarding the threats with the Kodagu district police.</p><p>Renuka Uttappa, who is employed at a private company in Bengaluru, owns an ancestral home in Mullusoge. On October 25, while she was alone at the Mullusoge house, two unidentified men entered the house premises at 11 am.</p><p>They threatened her, stating that the property belonged to the Wakf and demanded that she vacate the house immediately and hand it over to the Wakf.</p><p>In her complaint, she explained that her father had purchased 36 cents of land in Mullusoge, survey number 79/2, from Manyapanda Bopanna in 1984, and the family had been residing on the property since then.</p><p>She recently inherited the property as ancestral after the demise of her parents. When questioned about the reason for vacating and asked to provide any court notice or documentation proving the property belonged to the Wakf, the men threatened to call 15 people waiting outside and bring more people if she refused to vacate the house, as stated in the complaint.</p><p>They then angrily demanded that she leave the premises immediately. They further intimidated her, claiming they had a Sharia court and that she would have to appear before the Sharia court in Bengaluru to prove her ownership before leaving the place, she alleged.</p><p>Additionally, she has sought appropriate assistance from the presidents of Kodava community associations in her complaint. The Kushalanagar police are investigating the matter.</p>