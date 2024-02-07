JOIN US
Home

Youth stabbed in Shivamogga's Shikaripur town; probe on


Last Updated 07 February 2024, 04:21 IST

Shivamogga: A four-member gang from Muslim community allegedly stabbed a youth in Shivamogga's Shikaripur town on Tuesday night.

Police have identified Susheel (23), working as a computer operator at a college, as the victim.

One of the accused was reportedly riding a bicycle on the road and causing trouble to others. So the victim asked them to ride the bicycle in a "proper manner".

Enraged by this, the accused brought his elder friends and stabbed the youth.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, and is currently out of danger.

The Shikaripur Police has registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Reacting to the incident, SP G K Mithun Kumar said two people were arrested in the case.

(Published 07 February 2024, 04:21 IST)
