Caste census could put Kerala govt in a tight spot as LS polls approach

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, pressure is mounting on the CPM-led Kerala government to come clean on conducting caste census and socio-economic survey to revise the existing reservation patterns.
While Jamaat-e-Islami's political outfit Welfare Party staged a major demonstration on Wednesday seeking caste census, the Nair Service Society that represents the prominent Hindu-Nair upper-caste community passed a resolution the other day urging the central and state governments not to initiate caste census.
Left-front convenor E P Jayarajan told DH that a decision on the matter could be taken only after detailed discussion. "The left-front is yet to discuss the matter. It needs to be discussed in detail as existing reservations of various sections need to be protected," he said.
Mounting pressure, the Welfare Party has asked the ruling CPM to clarify its stand at the national level on conducting caste census. It also flayed the objections being raised by outfits like the NSS against caste census and also demanded the government to ensure adequate representation to backward communities in government-aided institutes also.
Strongly objecting to the caste census, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair recently stated that reservation was being used by political parties to please vote banks. Reservation based on caste census could even lead to differences among various sections of the society, he said.
While many prominent communities like the Hindu-Ezhava that come under the backward or other backward categories are backing the caste census to ensure adequate representation in government jobs, the Hindu-Nair and upper-caste Christian communities that are not entitled to caste-based reservation are objecting to it. The upper caste communities, including Brahmins, are pressing for a socio-economic survey instead.
The conflicting demands are learnt to have put the Left front in a dilemma, especially as the elections are approaching.
Sources said that fear of over-representation in government jobs disproportionate to their population was a key reason why some upper-caste communities were objecting to the caste census.
At present Hindu-Ezhava and Muslim communities are enjoying the highest reservation in Kerala.