Family in the dark after reports link Keralite's firm to exploded pagers in Lebanon

Thiruvananthapuram: Relatives of a Keralite whose Bulgarian firm is reportedly linked to the pagers that exploded in Lebanon have maintained that they are in the dark about the reports.
There are media reports that a Bulgarian firm run by Kerala native Rinson Jose, 39, was involved in the financial transactions for purchasing the pagers that exploded in the middle-eastern country.
Jose, who hails from Mananthavady in Wayanad district, is learnt to have visited his home around ten months back. He has Norwegian citizenship.
Jose's relative Thankachan told the media that the family was not aware of any links of Jose with the pager deal.
"Jose left Kerala for a job and studies ten years back. He last visited home last November and returned in January. We were told that he was working for a firm. We are not aware of any company he is running. He had contacted the family a few days ago but did not mention anything about the fresh developments. We firmly believe that Jose is not involved in any illegal acts," Thankachan said.
Local sources said that Jose worked with some private firms in Bengaluru for a few years before going abroad.
As per reports in a section of international media, Bulgarian company Norta Global owned by Jose was involved in the financial transactions for the supply of the pagers to Hezbollah. But there are no reports of any direct links of the firm with the explosion.
