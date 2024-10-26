Fighting for democracy, justice central to my life: Priyanka Gandhi pens heartfelt note for Wayanad voters

<p>After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls, marking her electoral debut, she has now put out a heartfelt note for the people of the constituency.</p><p>In a post on X she posted a picture of her note which read, "Together we can work towards building upon your capabilities and creating new opportunities to strengthen your future. My sisters are most important to me, 1 feel deeply for the need to create opportunities for women and for their freedom to live their lives on their own terms."</p>.<p>"Wayanad is gifted with great natural beauty and uncountable resources. 1 believe that protecting them and celebrating your culture of respect for the environment ought to be central to development here. I truly look forward to hearing from you, to meeting as many of you as l possibly can and to listening to your views on how we can work together in the way that benefits you most."</p><p>It further read, "Fighting for democracy, for justice and for the values enshrined in our constitution is central to my life. I look forward to carrying this battle for all our futures forward with your support and will be deeply grateful Lo you if you choose to make me your MP."</p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>