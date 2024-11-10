Home
GST leviable on AAI-Adani concessionaire pact for Thiruvananthapuram airport: Kerala AAR

The AAR ruled that it does not constitute "transfer of business" by the applicant to the concessionaire and the transaction cannot be treated as "transfer as going concern".
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 10:27 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 10:27 IST
Business News Kerala Kerala News GST

