India's 'first' supercapacitor production facility opens in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government public sector undertaking Keltron has established a commercial supercapacitor production facility at Kannur district, which is said to be the first supercapacitor production facility in the country.</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Tuesday formally inaugurated the facility that has been set up at Keltron Component Complex in Kannur with technical support of ISRO.</p><p>Supercapacitors, which are also known as ultra capacitors and electrical double layer capacitors, are highly efficient than the normal capacitors and require low voltage only. It could be used in the sectors like renewable energy, electric vehicles, space, defence and industrial sectors.</p><p>Keltron has been working with central government agencies like ISRO, Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology and Naval Materials Research Laboratory under the DRDO over the last several years for developing supercapacitors.</p><p>The first phase of the production facility has been set up by investing Rs 18 crore and the total investment in due course will be Rs 42 crore. The daily production capacity is around 2000 units and Keltron targets an annual turnover of Rs 22 crore and profit of Rs three crore in four years</p>