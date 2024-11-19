IndiGo's Bengaluru-Male flight faces tech issue; diverted to Kochi

<p>Kochi: An IndiGo plane from Bengaluru to Male was diverted to Kochi on Tuesday afternoon due to a technical issue, according to sources.</p>.<p>The flight to the capital of Maldives was being operated with an A321 aircraft, information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed.</p>.Fog affecting visibility in Delhi, may delay flights: IndiGo.<p>The sources said the aircraft faced a technical issue, following which it was diverted to the Kochi airport and landed safely there at around 2.20 pm.</p>.<p>The number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.</p>.<p>A statement from IndiGo is awaited.</p>