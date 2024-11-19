Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

IndiGo's Bengaluru-Male flight faces tech issue; diverted to Kochi

The flight to the capital of Maldives was being operated with an A321 aircraft, information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 11:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 11:24 IST
India NewsBengaluruMaldivesKeralaKochiMaleIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us