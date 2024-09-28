Kerala ATM heist: Tamil Nadu police book cases against suspects, recover Rs 67 lakh

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu): The Veppadai police in Namakkal district on Saturday registered cases including attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy, against six suspects of the brazen ATM heist in Kerala’s Thrissur district, and recovered Rs 67 lakh cash from them, a senior police official said.

Each of them had a role to play in the heist at the Kerala ATMs and they had assembled in Chennai before proceeding to Thrissur to commit the offence, he said.

The gang, which made off with approximately Rs 70 lakh from three SBI ATMs, was nabbed after a dramatic chase in Kumarapalayam in the district on Friday through well-coordinated efforts of the Namakkal police following an alert issued by their counterparts in Kerala.

The chase ended with the gunning down of one suspect and the detention of six others.

"They arrived in Chennai as three separate teams from Haryana. While two took a flight to Chennai from Delhi, three came in a car and two others came by the container truck. They all assembled in Chennai and proceeded by road to Thrissur to rob the ATMs," Namakkal district superintendent of police S Rajesh Kannan said.