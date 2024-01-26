Kerala CPI MLA withdraws 'derogatory post' on Lord Ram after backlash

Thiruvananthapuram: Thrissur MLA and senior CPI leader P Balachandran landed in trouble after a late-night social media post on Lord Ram drew the ire of the Hindus. He later withdrew the post.
Balachandran posted a story with 'derogatory remarks' about Ram, Sita and Lakshman.
Even though he deleted the post and tendered an apology, BJP activists have sought action against him accusing him of hurting religious sentiments and trying to create a communal divide. BJP activists also shared screenshots of the MLA's post.
The MLA withdrew the post swiftly following intervention by CPI senior leaders, especially since Thrissur is gearing up for a fierce electoral battle as the BJP is pinning high hopes of a maiden victory in the Lok Sabha election in Kerala from Thrissur. BJP Thrissur leadership has sought a police case against Balachandran and also demanded his resignation from MLA post.
In his apology posted on social media, the CPI leader said that he posted an old story on social media and it was not meant to hurt anyone.