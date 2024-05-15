Kerala politicians stand by actor Mammootty facing online harassment, call him state's pride

Thiruvananthapuram: Politicians from the Left and the Congress party in Kerala have rallied behind Malayalam superstar Mammootty who is facing online harassment from certain right wing sympathisers in connection with one of his movies that had been released two years ago.

The controversy erupted after posts on social media platforms claimed that the movie Puzhu released in 2022 was an anti-Brahmanical one.

Some of them even used Mammootty's birth name, Muhammed Kutty, to criticise the national award-winning actor in connection with the film, which was a psychological drama directed by debutant filmmaker Ratheena P T.

The row erupted following a recent interview given by the woman director's husband to an online channel in which he claimed that the movie was against a particular community and criticised Mammootty over doing the film.