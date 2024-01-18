Kerala SFI leader attacked allegedly by political rivals inside college campus

According to police, Nasar was attacked inside the campus late on Wednesday night by the activists of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) and Fraternity, another youth outfit. This was allegedly in response to the SFI leader's protest against them regarding another incident inside the college.

A case has been registered against 14 KSU and Fraternity activists and five other students in this regard, they said. The accused came with the intention of attacking and killing the victim, the FIR pointed out.

"The accused threatened to kill Nasar after blocking him near the chemistry lab inside the campus and hacked him with a dagger all over the body multiple times," it said.

The victim was also attacked with wooden panels and sticks, it added. The case was registered under various sections of the IPC.

On Wednesday, an assistant professor was allegedly stabbed by a student in the same college following an argument over the suspension of another student. The Maharaja's College was shut indefinitely today in the wake of the assault incidents inside the campus, authorities said.