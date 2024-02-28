Malayali actor reveals her wedding with Gaganyaan astronaut

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the Gaganyaan astronaut designates, Malayalis were in for more surprise as a popular actress posted on social media that she was married to Group Captain Prasanth Balkrishnan Nair.

Actress Lena posted on her Instagram account that they got married on January 17 and the matter was not revealed in order to maintain official confidentiality required.

"Today , 27 February, 2024 , our Prime Minister , Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot ,Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair . It is a historic moment of pride for our Country , our state of Kerala and Me personally .

In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage, " she posted.