<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Monsoon rains in Kerala intensified on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in four districts of the state.</p>.<p>The IMD sounded the orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts of the state for the day.</p>.<p>It also issued a yellow alert in eight other districts of the state for the day.</p>.<p>For the coming days of the week, the IMD issued an orange alert in two districts for Thursday, four districts on Friday, nine on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.</p>.<p>An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.</p>.<p>The IMD also warned against going fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts from Wednesday to Sunday due to possibility of strong winds and bad weather conditions in the coastal region.</p>.<p>The monsoons had arrived in the state early on May 24 and caused widespread damage to public and private property, inundated roads and low-lying areas, uprooted trees and electricity poles across the state due to heavy rains and strong winds.</p>.<p>The incessant monsoon rains continued to lash various parts of the state till around May 31 and then the downpour had reduced.</p>