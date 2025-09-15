Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi defends refusal to accept application from elderly man, says won’t make false promises

He said that in people’s struggles, there is no place for political games. 'What truly matters are real solutions,' he added.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 08:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 08:48 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsSuresh Gopi

Follow us on :

Follow Us