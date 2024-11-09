Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

When divine path crosses airport runway: Kerala airport halts flights for 5 hours

The flight services resumed around 9 pm after the procession returned back to the temple.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 17:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 17:13 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us