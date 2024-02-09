Kuki groups urges Centre to reconsider decision to scrap Free Movement Regime, Meitei groups welcome

The FMR, which allows local ethnic communities to cross the border and visit within 16 km on both sides without a visa, was made part of the Act East Policy of the Narendra Modi government in 2018. The free movement, however, was in practice since 1948 and before.

But Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the MHA decided to scrap the FMR to ensure internal security and maintain the demographic structure of the Northeast. Shah on Tuesday also announced the decision to fence the entire 1,643km border with Myanmar, which has remained open, barring a stretch of 10kms in Manipur.

The decision came after repeated demands by the Manipur government and the majority Meitei community. The demand grew amid the ethnic conflict involving the Meiteis and the Kukis. Meitei organisations claim that the open border and the FMR is being misused by insurgent groups and Kuki migrants from Myanmar to settle in Manipur and carry out "anti-India activities." Kukis, Nagas and Mizos, however, are against the move.

CMs welcome:

Manipur CM N Biren Singh and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu welcomed the decision, saying it would help to curb illegal migration from Myanmar and maintain national security. Scrapping the FMR and fencing the border with Myanmar was one of the major demands by the Meitei organisations to restore peace in the state, where more than 200 people have died since May last year.

Terming it a historic decision, R K Imo Singh, a BJP MLA from Manipur, said the Centre has taken some "positive steps" to bring peace and protect the indigenous people of the state. He said the government also started identification of the "illegal migrants" through a drive to collect biometrics. "This is a step towards having a NRC," he posted on social media after Shah's announcement.

On Thursday, Kuki groups, however, reiterated their demand to create a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Zo-Hmars in Manipur to end the ongoing conflict.