Lok Sabha Elections 2024|Scindia takes charge as Communications Minister; highlights key role of telecom, India Post

New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday took charge of the Ministry of Communications and said both the telecom sector and the India post division have key roles to play at the global as well as local stage.

The minister recalled his previous tenure as the Minister of State for Communications about one and half decades ago.

"It is indeed my honour that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given me responsibility of the Communications Ministry. Both the Telecom division as well as the India post division have a tremendous role to play at the global stage as well as on the local stage, to enjoin the hearts of millions of people across the country and the world," Scindia told reporters after taking charge.