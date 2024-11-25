Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha members to use digital pens on electronic tabs to mark attendance

Electronic tabs will be kept at four counters in the lobby of the Lok Sabha chamber as part of Speaker Om Birla's initiative to make Parliament paperless.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 03:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 03:39 IST
India NewsParliamentLok SabhaTrendingattendance

Follow us on :

Follow Us