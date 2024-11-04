Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

2 Bandhavgarh reserve officials suspended after death of 10 elephants

CM Yadav also underlined the need for an elephant task force, radio tracking and a long term plan with the help of wildlife experts to avoid a repeat of jumbo deaths and attacks on humans.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 05:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 05:29 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBandhavgarhMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us