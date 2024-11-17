Home
Coal India arm NCL plans to relocate township in Madhya Pradesh having 600 MT of mineable coal underneath

The project, which is quite huge, will have its own share of challenges as it will involve relocation of the entire Morwa township of Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL).
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 07:58 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 07:58 IST
