Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Death of 10 elephants in MP: Samples being sent to UP for probe; CM chairs high-level meet

On Tuesday, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under Khitoli range of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), while four died on Wednesday and two on Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 19:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 19:29 IST
elephantsMadhya Pradesh NewsMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us