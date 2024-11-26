Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Four killed after car hits divider, overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar

The car hit the divider near a river and turned turtle due to the impact, said Maihar police station in-charge Animesh Dwivedi.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 08:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 08:21 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us