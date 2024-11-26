Four killed after car hits divider, overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar

<p>Maihar: Four persons were killed when their car hit a divider and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The car hit the divider near a river and turned turtle due to the impact, said Maihar police station in-charge Animesh Dwivedi.</p>.<p>The police reached the spot and took the four men in the car to a hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, he said.</p>.Rajput leader killed in road accident on Kota-Jaipur national highway.<p>Dwivedi said the victims were travelling to their hometown in Panna district from Katni city.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Shivraj Singh (50), Sukhvidan Singh (50), Damodar Singh (51) and Arvind Singh (42), all residents of Devendra Nagar in Panna district.</p>